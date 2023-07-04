Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Agree Realty by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 156,342 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

