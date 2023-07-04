Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 190.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

