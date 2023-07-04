Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $94,000 Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 184.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 263.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 93,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

