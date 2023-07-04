Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

