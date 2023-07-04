Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,395,000 after buying an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,592,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCC opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

