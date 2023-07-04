Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.2 %

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.07. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.