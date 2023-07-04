Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 482,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

