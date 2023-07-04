Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3,165.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after buying an additional 837,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

