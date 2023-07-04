Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CADE opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

