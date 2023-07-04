Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 865,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,036,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $402,421,000 after acquiring an additional 321,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

