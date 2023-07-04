Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.6 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.15. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

