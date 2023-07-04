RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 3,594 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 4.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.