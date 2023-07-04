Santori & Peters Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

