Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

