Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 143,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70,787 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 969,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,797,000 after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

