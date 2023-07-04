Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.0 %

SEE opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.