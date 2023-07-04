Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

ST stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.