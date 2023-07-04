ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 96 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 285,517 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,491,912 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $430,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,774 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 131,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

MSFT opened at $337.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

