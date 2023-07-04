Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Declines By 38.2%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 169,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Cingulate Stock Performance
Shares of CING stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.22.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
