Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Declines By 38.1%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
DWLAF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.72.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.