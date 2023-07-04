Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Declines By 38.1%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

DWLAF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

