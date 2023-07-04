Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Expands By 62.5%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Eurazeo Stock Performance
EUZOF stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. Eurazeo has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $73.30.
