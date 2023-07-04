Short Interest in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Declines By 38.3%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXIFree Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPXI opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.

First Trust International IPO ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,603,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

