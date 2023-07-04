Short Interest in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Declines By 38.3%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of FPXI opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
