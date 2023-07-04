Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases By 62.3%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
