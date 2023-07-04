Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases By 62.3%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,362,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

