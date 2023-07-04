Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Declines By 38.1%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ICZOOM Group Stock Performance

IZM stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75. ICZOOM Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICZOOM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICZOOM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of ICZOOM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

