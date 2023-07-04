Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Rises By 62.2%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,542,700 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 1,567,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JDDSF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

