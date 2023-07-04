Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Rises By 62.2%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,542,700 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 1,567,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
JDDSF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.
About JD Sports Fashion
