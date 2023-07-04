Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.15.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.