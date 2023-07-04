Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 74,992 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.2 %

LUV opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

