SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MDYG opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $72.79.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.