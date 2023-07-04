SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,127,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.