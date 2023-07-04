State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 50,790 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,792,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,654,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.