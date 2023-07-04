State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.07. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 145.46%.

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

