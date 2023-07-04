State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

