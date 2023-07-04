State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after purchasing an additional 138,878 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 106,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.73. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $135.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

