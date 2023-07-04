State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,858,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Catalent by 39.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.32, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

