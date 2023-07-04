State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of WSFS Financial worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Activity

WSFS Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.98. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

