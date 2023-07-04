State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.51 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. BTIG Research raised NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NEO opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

