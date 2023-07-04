State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.52 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 388.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Kennametal worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Kennametal by 396.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

