State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 967,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 935,217 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $801,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

