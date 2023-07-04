State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NiSource by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

