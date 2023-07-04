State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,742,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

