State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 671,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,039 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $10,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.61. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $112.39.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

