State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock worth $943,831,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

