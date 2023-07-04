State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.63 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Insider Activity

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry purchased 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

