State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

