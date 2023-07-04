State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.