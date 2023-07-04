State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $79,000.

In other news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

