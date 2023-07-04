State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

