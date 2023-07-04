State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

