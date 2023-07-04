State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,027 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of GMS worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GMS by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

