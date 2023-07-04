State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 116 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Five Below by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $50,684,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,513,100 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $195.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.31. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.